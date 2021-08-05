NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.73. 224,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.08 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

