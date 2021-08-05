Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICMF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59. Nickel Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nickel Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

