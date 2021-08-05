NFTify Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,984.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $38,984.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00101548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00138705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,925.64 or 0.99878909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.52 or 0.00828605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

