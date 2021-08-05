NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $85,891.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00946634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00097268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043915 BTC.

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

