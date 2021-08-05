NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.