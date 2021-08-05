Newscrypto Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $112.06 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00103080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,014.76 or 1.00086602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00826209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 273,691,904 coins and its circulating supply is 154,042,256 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

