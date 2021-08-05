New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.32, but opened at $71.02. New Relic shares last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 4,441 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after buying an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

