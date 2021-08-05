New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $205,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

