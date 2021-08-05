New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,700 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.