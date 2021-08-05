Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $165.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NVRO stock traded down $35.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.36. 163,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,949. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 52 week low of $128.70 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

