Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 39299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.88.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.36.
In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
