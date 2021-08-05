Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 39299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.88.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.36.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

