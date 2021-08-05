Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00216173 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

