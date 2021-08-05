NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

NPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NPCE opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroPace stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

