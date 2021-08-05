Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $202.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

