Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

NBIX traded down $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,386. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

