Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

