Needham & Company LLC Increases Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $26.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.