NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.81 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $41.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034964 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00275882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033966 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.04 or 0.02573140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,580,570 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

