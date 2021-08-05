NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBTB opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.68. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

