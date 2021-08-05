NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.01

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

