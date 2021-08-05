NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 269.29 ($3.52).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.75) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

