National Bankshares Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$55.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.75% from the company’s current price.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.33.

EDV traded down C$0.62 on Thursday, reaching C$30.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7217356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

