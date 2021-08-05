National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.11.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

