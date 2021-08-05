National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$970.00 million for the quarter.

