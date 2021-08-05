Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.23 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

