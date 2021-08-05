MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

HSBC cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.62.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

