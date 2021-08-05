MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.