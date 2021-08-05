MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €202.00 ($237.65).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) on Friday, reaching €204.80 ($240.94). 110,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €209.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

