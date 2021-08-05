Morgan Stanley Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

