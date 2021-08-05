Morgan Stanley Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $63.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.