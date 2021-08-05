Morgan Stanley Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $97.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.35. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

