Morgan Stanley Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.02.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.