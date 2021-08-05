Morgan Stanley Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 27,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,361. MetLife has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

