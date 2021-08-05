Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $242,841.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $312,607.85 and approximately $242,841.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014858 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

