Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $502.81

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $502.81 and last traded at $502.13, with a volume of 2336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

