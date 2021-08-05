Mint Club Trading Down 11.7% This Week (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $1.68 million and $12,070.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062042 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

