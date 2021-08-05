Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of PowerFleet worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 426,362 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PowerFleet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

