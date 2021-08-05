MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.77

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and traded as high as $55.02. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

