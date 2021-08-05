Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,874. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

