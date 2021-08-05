Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

