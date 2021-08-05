Michael J. Loparco Sells 3,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 480.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.