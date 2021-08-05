MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

