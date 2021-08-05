Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Head-To-Head Review

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.39 $228.05 million $2.30 11.49 Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.89 $39.12 million $4.66 16.00

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.75% 1.26% Metropolitan Bank 28.29% 14.15% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BancorpSouth Bank and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.95%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Risk & Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats BancorpSouth Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

