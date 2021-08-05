Methanex (TSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as C$42.43 and last traded at C$42.15, with a volume of 172406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

MX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.19.

The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

