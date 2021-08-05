Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $990.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $1,002.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $914.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

