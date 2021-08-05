Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

