Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 370,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after buying an additional 79,042 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

