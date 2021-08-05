Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

