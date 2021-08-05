Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 172,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,364,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 146,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,384,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.