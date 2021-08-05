Meredith (MDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

