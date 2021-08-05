Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,735. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

